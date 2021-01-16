(Editor’s note: The following is the first of a two-part series about Victor (Vu) Pham of Defiance and his wife, Mylinh, who suffered a double brain aneurysm on Christmas Day. After New Year’s, Victor started walking from Defiance to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., to visit Mylinh. Here, he recounts his experiences and the reason for the pilgrimage).
Earlier this week, Victor (Vu) Pham of Defiance received a pair of phone calls from representatives of the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. The first call was to let him know that his wife, Mylinh, had improved to the point that she was being moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU). The second call was to let him know that arrangements are being made to move Mylinh to a long-term, rehabilitation facility in Toledo next week.
Pham, who owns VIP Nails in Defiance with Mylinh, has been living a roller coaster of emotions since Christmas Day. That evening, Mylinh suffered a double brain aneurysm and was airlifted to University of Michigan Hospital. That night, doctors let Victor see his wife, to let him say good-bye because they feared she was not going to live. According to Victor, he was told that only 5% of patients who suffer a double brain aneurysm survive.
“I was so happy to get the call she is out of ICU, God is good!” exclaimed Victor. “I’m still excited. She’s awake, she opens her eyes, and she’s moving good on her left side. She hasn’t moved on her right side yet, but I know that God is good, God is great. God is using her as a testimony to do His work!”
On Sunday, Pham and others have organized a Walk with Jesus Parade beginning at 11 a.m. in front of VIP Nails, 519 W. Second St. in Defiance. The parade will be held in three legs, and take attendees to several churches in Defiance, where prayer will be offered up for Mylinh in front of those churches.
Victor, a man of deep faith, found himself feeling lost with his wife in the hospital, saying, “A home without my baby isn’t a home.” On New Year’s Day, the couple’s 16th wedding anniversary, Victor knew he had to do “something.” He admitted that leading up to that day he felt depression setting in, and with it, an urge to do something he knew he shouldn’t do.
“At the very beginning, it was hard, really hard here without my baby,” said Victor. “I was starting to feel like I was depressed, like I wanted to start drinking or even do drugs, which I did before I found God and Jesus (Victor’s book, ‘Thank You God, Thank you Jesus’ chronicles his life, which includes time spent in gangs in California). It was my anniversary, so I knew I had to do something.”
A conversation with a customer at work about how walking is good exercise, sparked the idea in Victor’s mind to walk from Defiance to Ann Arbor, Mich., to see Mylinh, the “something” he needed to get out of the house and “keep his sanity.” He encountered bad weather that first day, but soon Victor’s love of live-streaming on Facebook led to an overwhelming response he never expected.
Soon, family members, friends, complete strangers, and news media were coming to see him on his journey. People brought him dry clothes, food, helped him find shelter and some even walked with him on his journey. His Facebook Live videos were being shared all over the platform, and news media were covering his story as he made the trek from Defiance to Napoleon, Napoleon to Wauseon, Wauseon to Adrian, Mich., and Adrian to Ann Arbor.
“That first day I was walking along (County Road) 424 and it was so slippery, I just kept asking God, ‘Please don’t let me fall,’” said Victor. “After I did a live video, my phone started blowing up and people were looking for me. So many people along the way took care of me, walked with me, took me in, gave me food ... it was so incredible I could feel God at work!”
Mylinh has had several surgeries during her stay in the hospital, and the day Victor was closing in on Ann Arbor, the hospital called to ask him to sign off on a surgery to put a feeding tube into her stomach. He told the person on the phone: “I am going to be there soon, I will sign it if I can see my wife!”
“I didn’t think they were going to let me see her, but I prayed a lot each day asking God to let me see her when I got there,” said Victor. “They let me see her for an hour, and I was so, so happy at first, but the more I looked at all the tubes and wires hooked up to her, and saw where they had removed part of her skull because of the swelling, it tore me up inside. I prayed again for God to please, please take care of my baby.
“I didn’t want to go home,” added Victor.
At that point, after walking all the way to Ann Arbor, and after getting to see Mylinh, his family and friends urged Victor to go home.
Victor, however, felt God had other plans for him.
(In Tuesday’s Crescent-News, read more about Victor’s journey to Ann Arbor and talks of a film documentary on this chapter in his life.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.