Victor Pham is a man of deep faith, and his actions so far in 2021 certainly show it.
Pham, who owns VIP Nails in Defiance with his wife of 16 years, Mylinh, has been on a pilgrimage of 87.9 miles to Ann Arbor, Mich., since 8 a.m. Jan. 1. Victor set out to walk from Defiance to University of Michigan (U of M) Hospital in a show of love, support and prayer for Mylinh, who suffered dual brain aneurysms on Christmas night and was airlifted to U of M for emergency surgery.
Since undergoing a procedure to have half her skull removed to relieve the pressure and swelling around her brain, Mylinh has undergone more surgeries, including a tracheotomy to help with breathing, and having a feeding tube inserted into her stomach for nourishment.
In a pair of Facebook Live videos posted by Victor on Monday afternoon, Victor started the first of his videos by praying, thanking God, ”For a beautiful afternoon, and for perfect weather once again. It’s absolute heaven out here.” During the second video a little bit later in the afternoon, he asked everyone watching to, “Please pray for my wife, that’s what this journey is all about.”
Thousands of people have heard about Victor’s travels in part due to his Facebook Live videos, photos he shared on the platform, and by word of mouth. On Monday morning, Pham left Adrian, Mich., where he stayed the night before, to walk the final 40-plus miles to the hospital, where he plans to spend the night in the parking lot. He’s counting on support from friends and strangers to help make that a reality.
On Friday, he departed Defiance and walked to Napoleon before stopping for the night after fighting through bad weather. On Saturday he walked from Napoleon to Wauseon, where he stopped for the night. On Sunday, he walked from Wauseon to Adrian, Mich., before stopping to rest for the evening.
Along the way he’s encountered friends and total strangers who have taken care of him, welcomed him in or gotten him a place to stay, and donated money toward Mylinh’s medical expenses.
Several friends and “new friends” also have taken up walking with him along the way, as he makes his way to his destination. To help the couple with medical expenses, a pair of GoFundMe sites have been started to raise a total of $135,000 toward those bills. The links for those fundraisers are: https://www.gofundme.com/f/victor-mylinh-pham... and, https://gofund.me/99c3812b.
To date, more than $13,000 of the $135,000 has been raised.
In an interview with Jack Bassett of 13ABC in Toledo, Pham shared: “Mylinh was in good health and had no previous medical issues before suffering dual brain aneurysms.” After spending almost a week at home without Mylinh, who remains in a coma, Victor decided he had to “do something,” which led to his decision to walk from Defiance to Ann Arbor.
Said Victor during one of his Facebook Live videos: “I don’t plan on walking back to Defiance, but if my wife wakes up and wants to walk back to Defiance, I’m okay with it. I will do whatever she wants ... I don’t want to go back to the house without her, because our house without her, isn’t a home.”
During the first of his Facebook Live videos he broke into prayer, saying: “God, please keep watch on us, please don’t let us fall, get hurt, get sick, and please give us the physical and mental strength to keep going. Spiritually, my faith has never been stronger, my mind has never been stronger, so please pray for us Father. With your strength and love, we’re going to be in the parking lot tonight, even if I have to crawl or somebody has to carry me, Father.”
Victor, who isn’t allowed in to see Mylinh because of COVID-19 protocols told Bassett: “I know that God will bring my wife. She’ll wake up, she’ll come home, not to have a normal life, but my wife and I will have an awesome life.”
To find out more about Victor’s journey, follow him at Vu Pham on Facebook.
