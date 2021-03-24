Nearly three weeks have passed since Mylinh Pham was released from the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., to undergo rehabilitation at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania. Pham spent 71 days at U of M Hospital after suffering a double brain aneurysm on Christmas Day, and later a stroke.
Pham, who owns VIP Nails in Defiance with her husband, Victor (Vu), has been undergoing physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy at Flower, with her husband right by her side. According to Victor, Mylinh has made great strides, but still has a long road ahead in her recovery process.
"She moved here about three weeks ago, and she is supposed to be here at least another week," said Victor. "She's been undergoing PT (physical therapy), OT (occupational therapy) and ST (speech therapy), she's a busy girl. When this all happened on Christmas, there was a 95% chance she would die, so to be here now, God is great, God is good.
"Now, her doctors are giving her a 100% chance of survival," continued Victor. "Right now her right arm has little to no movement, but they are working on it. Her right leg is getting better, there's much better movement there, she can walk with two people helping her. She can talk a lot better now, too. When she came here she was only saying her ABCs, but she can say a lot more now."
Victor shared that a typical day of therapy for Mylinh includes physical therapy/occupational therapy at 7:30 a.m.; speech therapy at 10:30 a.m.; physical therapy/occupational therapy at 1 p.m.; and speech therapy at 1:45 p.m.
"Mylinh needs someone to be with her at all times," said Victor. "She is scheduled to leave rehab on March 31, but I am trying to have her stay longer, if possible. The doctors and therapists want her to be a little more independent, she is doing a good job of feeding herself, but I'm helping her with a lot."
When asked if his wife knows what happened to her, Victor answered: "Maybe a little bit."
"She doesn't remember a lot right now, but her brain underwent a big trauma," added Victor. "The two aneurysms she suffered were on the left side of her brain, those burst. She has an aneurysm on the right side of her brain that hasn't burst, and the doctors are keeping a very close eye on it. She will have to have surgery in the future to repair that."
Although Mylinh has a long road ahead, Victor has been amazed at the progress his wife has made since arriving at ProMedica Flower Hospital.
"We've only been here a few weeks and what a big change!," exclaimed Victor. "She can read sentences, recognize pictures, say my name, write her name down, she can recognize her family ... her brain is healing and the doctors keep telling us it's going to take time."
After leaving rehab, Victor explained he will have home health care set up at their home in Defiance for Mylinh.
"When we get home, Mylinh will have in-home health care, and she is going to need more therapy," said Victor. "In April, she will go back to U of M for a MRI and a CT scan of her brain. The doctor wants to see how the aneurysms on the left side of her brain are healing, and what's going on with the aneurysm on the right side."
"Of course she's sleeping a lot, especially after all the PT, OT and ST, but that's good, that helps her brain heal," added Victor. "The doctors and therapists told me it's going to take time, I know that, but I believe God is going to heal her and bring her back better than ever. God is 100% real, and I know God has heard, and is still hearing all the prayers for Mylinh.
Added Victor: "God has been behind Mylinh from the very beginning, and he is letting her be known for His glory. He sent all the right people when this happened, and he continues to bless her. Thank you to everyone at U of M, Flower Hospital, all the people who have helped from the very beginning, and everyone who has prayed, donated and bought books and shirts. We are so very grateful to everyone."
