• Henry County
Kindergarten clinic:
School year 2020-21 kindergarten clinic at Patrick Henry Local Schools will take place on April 2-3.
If your student is 5 years old by Sept. 30, call to make an appointment for the kindergarten clinic. Parents/guardians can call 419-274-3015 to make an appointment or ask questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.