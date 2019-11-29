• Henry County
Senior luncheon:
The annual Patrick Henry Local Schools' holiday luncheon for seniors will be held Dec. 10 in the cafeteria. It will begin at 11 a.m. and include entertainment, a holiday meal and some giveaways. RSVP by Dec. 5 by calling 419-274-3015 and follow the prompts to the superintendent's office.
Grandparents' day will follow for grades K-2 students at 1 p.m. Attendees can go directly to the middle school gym when the luncheon is over.
