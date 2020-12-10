HAMLER — Patrick Henry High School team recently completed the 2020 BEST Robotics “Outbreak: Adjusting to the Threat” Classroom Challenge.
The elite PHHS program was one of only a few teams from the region to construct a physical robot for this year’s event.
Outbreak Classroom is a program that tackles the needs of the students with the reality of our situation due to COVID-19. As the situation with the virus changes often, the classroom program allows teams to work locally. Outbreak Classroom is the on-location BEST Robotics competition for the 2020 game. All activities are judged online.
Robotics kits were provided to each team participating. Teams organize themselves, design and construct their robot just as they normally would. Only the evaluation of robot performance changes, as teams execute time trials on the local classroom field versus at a large competition venue.
The PH team designed and constructed a robot from the provided kit materials to solve the game “problem” which was based around the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
