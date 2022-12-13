HAMLER — A local junior at Patrick Henry, Brenton Rettig, has some high aspirations for himself and hopes to make a difference in the world of leadership.
Rettig, who was the only PH sophomore to attend the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference in Dayton this past summer, has been involved with leadership for much of his life, he noted during a recent interview.
“I think, probably from like a younger age, in grade school a leadership opportunity was thrown at me somewhere,” he said. “From that I decided to take the leadership of that action or that problem and lead ... . I really liked it and it’s always stuck with me that keeping this leadership role is important to me.”
Speaking of his high school guidance counselor, Rettig said that he has been like a mentor to him and introduced him to a conference he attended this summer.
“Our guidance counselor, Mr. (Todd) West is probably the biggest mentor that pushed me to the HOBY Conference,” he added. “He gets everybody together for a meeting at the beginning of the (sophomore) year and he introduces the HOBY seminar. He gives out the applications and tries to convince a lot of people to apply for this. Patrick Henry has sent a sophomore to this, I think since the ‘90s, so the school is very involved in this trip.”
The school district helps the students cover the costs of the event and sends only one student each year.
“Though our school only sends one I think a couple of schools send more than one,” he continued. “I know a lot of people there already knew each other.”
The conference is a national one that draws students from many different socioeconomic and geographical backgrounds.
“There are tons of these seminars across the country,” he said. “Each state is split up and they will have a couple conferences of their own. I think Ohio has three that go on at the same time. Basically it is for sophomores who are ready to become juniors and it teaches you some of the aspects of leadership, what it looks like and how you can apply it in the real world, your job and in school. You meet a lot of people at the conferences — about 200 came to ours — from all over and from different backgrounds. Some were from Lorain, Cincinnati, Dayton and from this area and Toledo that I met. You are put into a group based on geography and you get together with those people and you discuss some of the issues in the area that you can brainstorm solutions to the problems.”
Saying that diversity has been an important part of his learning, Rettig said that it’s important to network with people who are different so that solutions can be found.
“It’s really important to me to respect different opinions because I have my own beliefs, but someone else may have opposite beliefs,” he said. “As a leader you have to know that the other person’s beliefs are just as important. It’s also important to see everyone as a friend because it will help you understand the other ideas floating around. Not everyone has the answer to a problem. Someone else might have the solution, so not listening to them or labeling them as an enemy might harm the community.
“Friendship is another takeaway,” he continued. “Getting to meet people and build relationships is important, especially for leaders, because they have to deal with each other every day. We need leaders that work together and building those relationships can help with that.”
The junior sees himself involved in politics or urban planning within the state in the next five years, but that may change in the longer term.
“After watching some YouTube videos on urban planning I was interested,” Rettig admitted. “It kind of dawned on me to go into that. There are some not so well designed cities and then you go to a European city like Amsterdam that is super well connected and the people out walking or riding a bike. It’s pretty cool and interesting to me; I would be interested in living that lifestyle.
“Four years of college, probably at either OU or Cincinnati University will be required,” he added. “I am thinking about those two universities and I am going to start doing some college visits soon. Probably some other colleges will join that list, but not many have really stood out yet. I am thinking about Ohio colleges, then probably looking toward other areas as a regional/urban planner whether that be on a department or the head of a department. I am thinking in bigger cities that are growing more — maybe the Columbus area. I know that Cincinnati is rebounding right now, so that might be interesting, but then Cleveland has a lot of potential, too — maybe going there and seeing what I could do for that city.
He sees himself in 10 years “probably in urban or regional planning, but I may try to run for elected office by then — statewide and maybe into national politics at that time,” he said.
Patrick Henry has prepared Rettig for his adventure, he said. After going from kindergarten to the present he plans to graduate from there with a lot of preparation for life afterward.
“There is student council starting in fourth grade, then the same in middle and high schools have student council,” he pointed to as leadership opportunities. “As you get older there are more leadership opportunities like National Honor Society, Peer-to-Peer group which is a guidance group that helps students learn about important guidance issues, and we just wrapped up a safe driving lesson that is helpful for the student body and last year we did a mock crash to talk about safe driving.
“The former principal, Mr. Waggoner had a group of students advise him on things going on in the student body so he could make better decisions,” he added. “The students also had ownership in taking a part in those decisions, too. ... Juniors also go on a job shadow day ... where they will be out and about in the community. Some will go farther out toward bigger cities to see what they are interested in and shadow the people in those careers. I am going to job shadow Sen. Rob McColley in Columbus.”
Rettig has hope for his future, too.
“In the past few years the country has changed a lot,” he pointed out. “In the future it can bounce back and change again. I think America has always had those rapid changes where they go from maybe not so good to a better period. If I would give advice to other students I would say when you are presented with leadership opportunities, jump on them because they are really important learning experiences. We can’t let others lead us our whole lives. Soon enough we will be the older people who will have to pick up the reins and lead. There is no time to just sit and let other take control. We have to get involved and make decisions.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.