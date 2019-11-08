The Patrick Henry Robotics team received an award for the most robust machine and took second place at the BEST robotics Off the Grid competition at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center recently. The PH Robotics class designed and built a robot to clear debris and repair electric power lines in the aftermath of a natural disaster. The team consists of, from left: Tyler Piercefield, Thomas Pelton, coach Gabe Oberlin, Eli Reyes and Gage Braden. There were 12 teams competing from around the region.
