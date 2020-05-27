HAMLER — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education approved several items, honored staff and students, approved a five-year forecast and discussed putting a levy renewal before voters.
According to district officials, the five-year forecast, which was approved by the board on Tuesday, was exceptionally hard to create this year due to many unforeseen factors.
“This version of the five-year forecast was created with unknown factors,” said superintendent Josh Biederstedt. “Factors that still may have impact on the financial situation of the district. When examining revenue the following are a few of the many factors that are part of this current five year forecast.”
Those factors include:
• real estate revenue. Due to the county being in a re-evaluation year, the district accounted for a 28% decrease in ag values due to the CAUV formula being reworked. The district is projecting a 8.9% increase in residential value.
• personal tangible revenue. The district included pipeline values that we have discussed for some time now. We expect an average of a 3% decrease in value yearly once the initial value is set.
• income tax. The district’s income tax has always been a steady source of income for the district. Due to the pandemic and high unemployment, the district is forecasting an 18% decrease in fiscal year 2021, 8.3% decrease in fiscal year 2022, and a 2.7% decrease in fiscal year 2023.
• state funding. Due to the pandemic the district lost $196,000 in fiscal year 2020. The district is forecasting a similar loss in fiscal year 2021 and a $98,000 loss in fiscal year 2022.
• personnel costs. The district has forecasted for a 3% increase through the next two years per the negotiated agreements. The district also has accounted for an expected 8% increase in insurance costs throughout the five-year forecast.
• transfer outs. The district has forecasted for their COPS payments over the five years. These payments are to pay off the completed project in 2015 and the ongoing renovations at the high school. These transfer outs have been accounted for through financing that the district had in place for the 2015 project and financing developed with the pipeline money for the high school renovations.
“A lot of credit goes to our treasurer Ms. (Breanna) Snyder,” said Biederstedt. “This forecast seems like it was difficult to prepare because of the many unknowns. I feel it is a well-rounded look into the financial future of our district with so many unknowns.”
Officials also discussed the renewal of the district’s emergency levy that was first passed in 2012 and renewed in 2015 and 2018.
Officials noted that November will be the first opportunity to put the levy back on the ballot for renewal.
It was recently suggested by the district’s finance committee to put the levy renewal before the voters and noted that it is not new money for taxpayers.
The levy is 4.2 mills, which will collect approximately $745,000 annually.
Officials also pointed out that due to the addition of the pipeline value, the amount paid on this levy has gone down for individual tax payers.
“I am thankful for the continued support of the voters in our district,” said Biedersted. “We are fortunate to have a diversification of revenue which is a benefit in our current financial outlook (because of COVID-related reasons).”
In other business, the board:
• passed a proclamation recognizing Andrew Baden for qualifying for the 2020 state science fair.
• approved a transfer of $45,000 from the general fund to the cafeteria fund.
• approved participation in the OHI Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program for the 2021 calendar year.
• hired the following individuals for extracurricular positions: Ben George (athletic director); Debi Bennett (assistant athletic director); Bryan Hiber (head boys basketball coach); Ray Green (head baseball coach); Jason Gubernath (varsity track); Justin Sonnenberg (girls basketball); Dave Parry (cross country); Brett Yungmann (boys golf); Linda Hummer (girls golf); Tracy Greene (softball); Bill Inselmann (football); Halley Nusbaum (volleyball); Heather Myer (cheerleading); Barry Rosebrook (bowling); Darcy Krassow (gymnastics).
• accepted the retirement of Kathy Sonnenberg, effective June 2.
• suspended the contract of classroom aide Kathryn Ruffell, effective at the end of the 2019-20 contract year, due to reduction in force caused by lack of work.
• accepted the resignation of Xavier Dye as head wrestling coach.
• approved the following as HSTW/MMGW leadership team members for a $98.02 stipend each to be paid from the HSTW/MMGW grant money: Rick Fricke, Brett Ziegler, Carolyn Hartman, Bethan Gable, Amanda Biship, Scott Bley, Kris Roberts, Abby Readshaw, Todd West, Dave Parry, Becky Wasson, Jason Gubernath, Laura Ellis and Mitch Fisher.
• approved Brett Ziegler at HSTW coordinator with a stipend of $206.37.
• okayed extended services days for Todd West (15 days), Anita Hieber (10 days) and Susan Shanks (8 days).
• renewed membership with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved membership with the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
• okayed the updated NwOESC teacher sub and aide sub lists.
• accepted the donation to the class of 2020 from Frost Insurance Agency, and monetary donations made for food distribution from Mike and Pam Knueven and Kris Roberts.
