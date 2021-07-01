HAMLER — During its meeting earlier this week, the Patrick Henry board of education approved several agenda items, including one that will reward staff members for their efforts during this past school year.
The board agreed to pay a $300 stipend to employees, certain substitutes and contracted individuals because of their work during the 2020-21 school year.
PHLS, along with other school districts, has and is receiving federal stimulus money called ESSER money and one of the allowable expenses is to award staff members a one-time stipend for their work to keep schools open and operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These stipends will not be paid out of the general fund. This payment will be made to staff at the end of July.
During the meeting, the board also:
• heard a summer work update. Officials learned that the summer cleaning crew has been “working hard” to get the summer cleaning complete. Additionally, the new blue bleacher seats have been installed on the gym stage along with the middle school columns being resurfaced. Also, the elementary playground has the excavation complete and currently the company is waiting on some supplies to arrive to start the full install. They have a substantial completion date of early August. The storage barn work also started last week and crews hope to be done in a few weeks. The board was also told that the storage area that is being converted into two new offices is moving along and those areas should be done in the next few weeks.
• accepted the resignation of bowling coach Barry Rosebrook. Barry has been involved with Bowling and the PH school district for over 20 years.
• accepted the resignation of head softball coach Tracy Greene. Greene resigned from the softball program after this year. The board noted its thanks for all she did for the program.
• hired Karley Lederer as elementary intervention specialist. Lederer comes to PH from the preschool program at Liberty Center. Lederer and her family are residents of the PH school district.
• hired Taylor Ulik as elementary intervention specialist. Ulik was a student teacher at PH last school year and is a graduate of Bowling Green State University.
• retained Mitch Fisher as high school intervention teacher. Fisher rescinded his recent resignation and will continue his role as high school intervention specialist.
• approved participation in the Schools of the Risk Sharing Authority.
• transferred $45,000 from the general fund to the cafeteria fund.
• transferred $723.07 from the after prom fund to the prom fund. The board also approved the dissolution of the after prom student activity fund.
• employed Carolyn Hartman as the district RE coordinator.
• hired Keisha Shawber as elementary aide.
• hired Cara Rettig as middle school aide.
• voted for Paula Latta as summer school instructor, Amber Merrick as summer school bus driver and Donna Moore as summer PALS bus driver.
• approved parental leave for Jami Rosebrook.
• OK’d the job description for the licensed social worker.
• allowed the cafeteria supervisor to set lunch prices.
• approved school fees for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved a service agreement with Henry County Hospital for the sports program services.
• approved the revised drug testing policy.
• approved the agreement with Garmann-Miller & Associates for design and engineering services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.