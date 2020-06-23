HAMLER — During its meeting on Monday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education discussed a handful of topics, while also approving several agenda items.
During the meeting, superintendent Josh Biederstedt discussed options for the fall should schools reopen in the state of Ohio.
“We’ve been working internally and starting to put plans together,” said Biederstedt. “We have different versions of our plan but right now we don’t know what we’re going to be able to do as far as social distancing.”
In other business, the board:
• gave final approval for final appropriations for 2020.
• approved temporary appropriations for 2021.
• approved the retirement of Bonnie Rosebrook after three decades of service.
• approved participation in the Schools of the Ohio Risk Sharing Authority effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021, with a premium of $64,184.
• approved a transfer of $1,977.35 from the general fund to the 2019 COPS Debt Service Fund.
• paid NWOCA FY2021 membership fees.
• okayed the Patrick Henry School District Public Library 2021 budget.
• pulled the item involving a memorandum of understanding with the PHEA in regards to supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year.
• employed Carolyn Hartman as the district RE coordinator.
• approved administering of physician-prescribed medications to students for the 2020-21 school year according to policy 5330.
• set the following cafeteria prices for the upcoming school year: reduced breakfast (30 cents), breakfast ($1.25), preK-8 lunch ($2.50), 9-12 lunch ($2.75), super lunch ($3.25), adult ($3.25), reduced lunch ($.40), milk ($.40).
• approved middle school fees for the 2020-21 school year.
• set athletic ticket prices for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved a memorandum of understanding for the hosting of education intern and practicum students with Defiance College.
• hired Brian Morrow as head wrestling coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.