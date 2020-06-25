HAMLER — During its meeting on Monday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education discussed several topics, including moving forward with putting a levy renewal on the ballot this fall.
The levy is 4.2 mills, which collects approximately $746,000 annually, is used to help fund day-to-day operations which include supplies, equipment, utilities, salaries and more.
The levy was originally approved by voters in 2012 and most recently in November of 2018. During the last renewal process, district officials earmarked the levy’s monies for a particular project.
“The district outlined that this levy is used for operations, day-to-day operations,” said district superintendent Josh Biederstedt. “This levy helps to allow the district to divert a large portion of the money coming into the district from the Rover pipeline to the renovations at Patrick Henry High School.”
The renovations are currently in phase II and have included kitchen and cafeteria updates, gymnasium and restroom renovations and classroom upgrades.
Voters have shown a love-hate relationship with the levy, which has been renewed three times and rejected twice.
On the original ballot, voters passed the levy 1,206-838 and by similar numbers most recently in November of 2018 (1,274-894). The voting in between however, has been sporadic.
In May of 2015 the levy narrowly found favor from the voters, passing by 10 votes (453-443).
Then in 2017 and early in 2018, voters said “no” to the renewal twice.
In November of 2017, the levy failed for the first time with just eight votes (705-713) sealing the fate of the issue and forcing district officials to return in May of 2018.
In May, less voters turned out, but the fate remained the same with 545 nay votes against 533 positive votes.
Facing a third, and final, vote in November of 2018 voters again got behind the renewal and it passed by its largest margin since inception, 1,274-894.
Now, the district is discussing again returning to the voters. And with state funding for schools expected to be reduced due to cornavirus issues, voters’ support is needed more than ever.
“I am thankful for the continued support of the voters in our district,” said Biedersted during discussions of the levy at a recent board meeting. “We are fortunate to have a diversification of revenue which is a benefit in our current financial outlook (because of COVID-related reasons).”
Now, the board is taking steps to return the “emergency” levy to the ballots, but this time there may be some changes.
November will be the first time that the currently levy is ballot eligible and during their meeting on Monday, district officials weighed the pros and cons of asking voters to consider a 5-year levy term instead of the three years voters have supported in the past.
By law, emergency levies can be placed on the ballot as frequently as every other year, with 10 years being the longest period a district can ask for.
District officials also noted the cost of frequently placing levies on the ballot while also discussing the negative image that can be portrayed if constantly asking voters for their support.
“It’s not cheap to put on the ballot so that’s something to consider as well,” explained board member Konnie Meyer during Monday’s meeting. “Just the time and effort it takes and ask for support over and over again, I think it would be beneficial to the students, community, the school and everyone involved if we tried to do it every five years. Ten years is too much I think and three (is too often) I think five will be a happy medium.”
Others agreed.
Said board member Mark Vennekotter: “If I support the levy, I do not think that the length of time would be in question to me, I would still vote yes.”
“Correct,” said fellow board member Eric Bostelman. “You would still be voting on the merits of the levy, if you support it.”
The board unanimously approved changing the levy’s length to five years and agreed to begin the process of placing the renewal on the November ballot.
“The levy currently is 4.2 mills and generates approximately $746,000/annually,” explained Biederstedt in a press release. “At the July meeting, the board will need to act on a resolution to proceed to continue the process of getting the language on the ballot in November.”
