HAMLER — During its January meeting, the Patrick Henry Local Schools board of education re-organized for the upcoming calendar year while continuing discussion on Phase III of the district's renovation project.
During the organizational meeting, the board selected members for various committees while also naming Mike Knueven board president and Mark Vennekotter vice president.
In discussion of the district's renovation project, the board heard an update on the planning portion while discussion the next projects on the renovation list.
The renovations by the district are a result of a "funding mechanism" that was created so the district could concentrate on capital improvements.
The district leveraged 75% of tax payments over 30 years to complete a certificate of participation in lending program to fund the renovations and borrowed $17 million to begin its high school project.
Last summer the district entered into a contract for nearly $16 million to begin the renovations. Now, with most of those renovations complete, the district is now looking at the next step of its renovation plans.
Those plans include:
elementary playground- The district hopes to be able to address the pebbles on the playground. The district is examining multiple options for replacing the pebbles.
sign renovations - renovating the front sign of the high school with masonry up the pillars, sand blast sign, repaint, reinstall letters, new weather proof hardware, reinstall sign
storage - construction of a storage building by bus garage with approximately 40 x 70 building to allow the district to house all of its equipment that is setting outside. This will protect that equipment from the elements.
gym - replace or update the bleachers on the stage to match the rest of the renovated gym.
District officials noted that they will continue to work with Prodigy Building Solutions to handle the design/build aspects of the next phase of renovations. Prodigy Building Solutions have handled the design/build of both phase I and phase II.
In other business, the board:
• heard a report from Dustin Ruffell, technology director. Ruffell updated the board on two smaller projects that his department is working on including: extending the internet accessibility to some of the stand-alone buildings and the possibility of making the cafeteria more presentation friendly with better sound and better viewing options for presentations.
• approved the resignation of Seth Tonjes, effective Dec. 23.
• approved a Phase I change order with Prodigy Building Solutions
• approved an updated Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center sub and education aide sub list.
• accepted a monetary donation from Kyle and Kelly Kanuckel to the junior high athletic department.
• scheduled their regular monthly meetings for the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
• was recognized with a proclamation for their efforts as part of School Board Recognition Month.
