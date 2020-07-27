HAMLER — During its meeting on Monday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education approved several agenda items, including one that will put a levy before voters in November, while also hearing about the district’s reopening plan.
According to superintendent Josh Biederstedt, the district has been working on three reopening plans.
The “red” plan is the remote plan, the “blue” will be the blended learning plan and the “white” plan will be all in-person learning.
“Our plan as of right now is to move forward with five days a week with bodies on campus with lots of precaution,” explained Biederstedt. “We worked with our teacher team and our staff and we really got good solid feedback working with them this summer.
“There are a few things that I really feel are important,” added Biederstedt about having in-person learning on campus. “We will have hand hygiene every room, sanitizers in every room, along with disinfectant and towels. We also have more sanitizing stations coming that we’re going to put up in the hallways and we also have sanitizing stations that we’re going to be putting on the buses. Another thing is staying home when you don’t feel good, it’s going to be a big part of keeping us safe and that goes for staff and students.”
Biederstedt also addressed his view on the ongoing mask debate.
“Masks have to be a big part if we’re going to be able to do what we want to do (with returning to school),” said Biedertedt. “Every student will have masks, we will provide masks for our students. All students in grades 3-12 will have masks on for a big portion of the day and our K-2 students, our teachers believe they can train them to wear mask and they’ll work with that at the beginning of the year. Until they do, we’ll have some dividers coming to make sure the younger students are keeping their spacing.”
The board also pulled the agenda item dealing with the levy renewal in an effort to get further discussion on the subject.
After the discussion, the board voted 5-0 to move forward with placing the five-year, 4.2-mill levy on the November ballot. The renewal collects approximately $746,000 annually and aids the district in day-to-day operations in furnishing supplies, equipment, utilities, salaries and more. The levy was originally approved by voters in 2012.
In other business, the board:
• discussed the Rover Pipeline appeal that was denied. Biederstedt explained to the board, that even though the appeal was denied the district can’t count on obtaining any monies from the pipeline any time soon. Said Biedersted: “I think it’s important to not that just because the appeal was denied it doesn’t mean that the appealed amount (of money) is coming to us tomorrow.”
• hired the following extra-curricular positions: Todd West (archery), Rick Fricke (academic quiz team advisor), Carolyn Hartman (annual advisor, co-high school student council), David Parry (science club, science fair), Christine Tussing-Bean (Spanish club), Shawn Sunderman (National Honor Society), Scott Bley (marching band, summer marching band, pep band, assistant musical director, orchestra director), Hailey Nusbaum (co-high school student council), Ben George (assistant varsity football), Ben Schwab (co-assistant varsity football), Tracy Black (musical director, cabaret director), Nicole Holbrook (vocal performance ensemble), Nick VanVorhis (assistant marching band), Sheila Brown (assistant cheerleading), Rylee Bower (freshman volleyball), Jill Joliff (assistant volleyball), Bob George (assistant varsity football), Justin Lederer (freshman football), Greg Leonard (co-freshman football), Leo Zimmer (co-assistant varsity football), Anthony Stout (co-freshman football), Kirk Behrman (junior high football), Neil Pfsiter (junior high football), Terry Stout (junior high football), Chris Hastedt (junior high football), Lori Yungmann (junior high volleyball), Tori Butler (junior high volleyball), Cara Rettig (junior high cheerleading).
• approved a contract with NOVA for online course licenses, professional development and instructional services.
• approved maternity leave for Becki Koch.
• employed Chris Walter as a school bus driver at step 0 for a one-year contract.
• approved Carol Brubaker to serve on the PHSD Public Libraries Board.
• voted to seek a waiver from the Ohio Department of Education requirements to implement a Career-Technical Expansion program for students enrolled in grades 7-8.
• approved paying certified staff a stipend from BGSU for mentoring teachers.
• okayed an agreement for nursing services with the Henry County Hospital.
• approved the senior portrait agreement with Christine Bostelman Photography.
• approved the sports program services agreement with the Henry County Hospital.
• okayed student transportation agreement with Nicole Holbrook.
• held a hearing to rehire a retired (Kathy Sonnenberg) employee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.