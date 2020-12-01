HAMLER — During its meeting on Monday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education heard an update from superintendent Josh Biederstedt on the state of the district's in-person learning, while also discussing possible upcoming projects around the district.
Biederstedt told the board that students and staff are currently in their 12th week of in-person, five-days-a-week learning schedule.
Said Biederstedt: "A big thank you goes to all of our staff members and their commitment to our students and community this year."
Biederstedt gave several examples of students and staff going above and beyond this year including: following all precautions, teachers juggling attendance situations in their rooms, support staff doing anything to help and the support of the PH community.
Biederstedt informed the board that there have been six positive student COVID-19 cases reported and two positive staff cases as of Nov. 19.
Biederstedt added that at any one time there are on average 40 students that are quarantined and that, typically, about three-quarters of those quarantined are from outside contact, with a third of the cases coming from school contact.
Biederstedt told the board that, because of outside contacts and possibly school contacts, the district is having a problem keeping adults with students in classrooms, but the district is "figuring out ways to make it work so far."
Also during his discussion with the board, Biederstedt talked of different options for upcoming projects around the district.
According to district officials: "The Patrick Henry Local School District developed a funding mechanism for renovations at Patrick Henry High School. The district leveraged 75% of tax payments over the next 30 years to complete a certificate of participation lending program to fund renovations. The district borrowed $17 million. Last summer, the district signed a contract for $15.9 million for high school renovations. With much of those renovations now completed, the district is examining other capital project needs that can be paid for by the 2019 COPs money."
The following is a list of potential projects to be completed in the summer of 2020:
1. renovating the front sign of the high school.
2. storage building by bus garage — approximately 40- x 70-foot building to allow the district to house all of its equipment that is stored outside. This will protect that equipment from the elements.
3. restrooms/archery room — To satisfy multiple areas of need, the district is looking at eliminating two smaller storage buildings that are aged and replacing them with one stand-alone building with multiple functions. The building would be just east of the existing auxiliary gym. Currently, two stand-alone buildings are in this space. The building will include restrooms that could be accessed from the outside. This will allow those at the baseball/softball complex to have restrooms available to them. Additionally, the design of the building will have a space for the archery team to store its equipment and have practice.
4. elementary playground — The district hopes to be able to address the pebbles on the playground. The district is examining multiple options for replacing the pebbles.
In other business, the board:
• heard an update on the five-year forcast from treasurer Breanna DeWit. The forecast showed a "projected positive balance" of nearly $10 million at the end of the five-year period with deficit spending occurring during fiscal year 2022-25. DeWit noted that the deficit spending is due only to the transfer of payments for the district's COPs projects.
• approved a service agreement with New Horizons Academy at Sara's Garden for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved an in lieu of transportation agreement with Sara Valerio.
• approved Christian Zuniga's early graduation application.
• okayed a contract with Hoops Brothers Trash Removal LLC for a new total of $860 per month.
• approved FMLA leave for Jolene Brubaker.
• approved revised language for the comprehensive continuous improvement plan coordinator stipends.
• approved the new and revised NEOLA policies.
• okayed membership with the Deshler Chamber of Commerce for $50.
• approved an updated NwOESC teacher sub and education aide sub list.
