HAMLER — At a special board meeting on Thursday, the Patrick Henry Board of Education chose a familiar face to fill its empty board seat.
The board chose former superintendent Thomas Taylor to fill the vacancy. Taylor is expected to be sworn in officially at the board’s scheduled meeting on May 24.
The vacancy came late last month when Mark Feehan stepped down after serving on the board for more than three years.
In choosing Taylor to fill the vacancy, the board chooses a person very familiar with all the workings of the Patrick Henry district.
During his career in education, Taylor has served the PH district for more than two decades, most recently as superintendent, ending his time in that capacity in July of 2018.
Taylor has also served the district as its treasurer and as a principal.
In his return to the district, Taylor noted his excitement to continue to serve the community.
“I think we have an outstanding school district,” Taylor said. “I’m excited to have another opportunity to work with our community, employees, administration and board of education to facilitate our district’s mission statement of creating an environment where all students discover their personal best in every opportunity.”
Currently, Taylor is the superintendent of the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center. Hen and his wife Lynette reside in Deshler.
Taylor will fill out the unexpired term left by Feehan which will last until Dec. 31. To retain the seat after that date, Taylor must run for re-election in November of 2021.
