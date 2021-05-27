HAMLER — During its recent meeting, the Patrick Henry Board of Education approved the district’s newest 5-year forecast.
District treasurer/CFO Breanna DeWit presented the board with updated numbers that included a forecasts for FY 2021-25.
Officials noted that because of the uncertainty in the funding model much of the state aid line was kept flat. Officials added that once the biennium budget is passed and the school funding becomes clearer, it may impact the state aid line.
DeWit noted that property tax revenue and personal property taxes were forecasted at a level that has been used in the past and the district’s income tax revenue was forecasted at the rate increase of 3%.
Dewit added that the forecast shows deficit spending in FY 2023, 2024 and 2025, but reminded the board and district residents that forecasts are just that, a forecast, because with many moving parts, forecasting is not an exact science.
In other business, the board:
• heard an update on Phase 3 of the renovation project and summer work around the district. Superintendent, Josh Biederstedt noted that all of the “phase 3” work is on schedule to start directly after school ends. That work includes a maintenance storage barn, re-surfacing of the elementary playground, replacement of the old bleachers on the high school stage, and the renovation of the front sign on the high school. Work will also be done to increase the internet availability at the football press box, the athletic building, and in the baseball press box. The columns in the middle school gym will be re-surfaced to eliminate the chips and peeling of the current covering. Lastly, some new office space will be created from an existing storage room in the middle school.
• discussed possible changes to the district’s student drug testing policy. Biederstedt and high school principal Adam Wagner provided a summary of some changes that both Wagner and athletic director Ben George would like to make to the district’s policy. Officials noted that Great Lakes Biomedical, the company that provides the testing, recently added online education courses for student athletes. Because of that, the high school administration wants to adjust the consequences of a first positive test to include use of these online education courses. Additionally, there was discussion to change a few parts of the policy to allow for some language to be consistent throughout the policy. Lastly, the administration wants to change the policy for a student athlete that cannot provide a specimen. Currently, the student gets two hours to produce a sample to be tested, the change would reduce that to one hour. After that one hour, guardians would be required to get a test done for the student within 24 hours.
• discussed the current health orders. Biederstedt discussed how the current health orders impact the campus. He explained that the new order regarding masks will go into effect while summer school is happening. At that point, more guidance is being sought from the Ohio Department of Health by our local health department on how that impacts our students and staff this summer. Biederstedt noted that a conversation was had regarding the public use of the athletic building. Currently, the building is not being used by the public, because of COVID precautions. Biederstedt commented that since the building has been closed to the public, there has been nearly zero issues with doors being stoned or non-approved people in the building.
• recognized Christine Bostelman and her company with the Business Honor Roll Award.
• hired Kaylee Botjer as a new 3rd-grade teacher. Botjer currently works in the district as a paraprofessional in our Title I classroom. Kaylee and her family live in the PH community.
• hired Rylee Bower as the new paraprofessional in the Title I classroom. Bower is a PH graduate and currently lives in the school district.
• hired the following to extra-curricular positions: Ben George (athletic director); Debi Bennett (assistant athletic director), Bryan Hieber (basketball), Ray Greene (baseball), Jason Gubernath (track), Justin Sonnenberg (girls basketball), Dave Parry (cross country), Brett Yungmann (golf), Linda Hummer (girls golf), Tracy Greene (softball), Bill Inselmann (football), Brian Morrow (wrestling), Barry Rosebrook (bowling), Darcy Krassow (gymnastics), Jill Jolliff (volleyball), Heather Meyer (cheerleading).
• approved maternity leave for Jami Rosebrook.
• approved early graduation application for Malaynah Moore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.