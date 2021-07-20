HAMLER — During its recent meeting, the Patrick Henry board of education approved several agenda items, including adding the position of student resource officer (SRO) to its staff.
The board approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with the Village of Deshler to provide a SRO, beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
School officials thanked the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for the creation of the SRO program thoughout the county and they’re excited about the addition of the new staff position.
“I look forward to using our most local resources,” said superintendent Josh Biederstedt. “(We’re looking forward to it) in the coming school years with the Village of Deshler and the creation of the SRO position within their department. I look forward to continuing to work with The Henry County Sheriff’s Office to keep our students, staff, and community safe.”
The board also approved several other personnel moves, including hiring a licensed social worker.
Kayla VonDeylen was hired with a two-year contract.
According to officials, the district plans to use funds provided through the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund (ESSER) to pay the salary/benefits for this position for, at least, the next three school years.
The board also accepted the resignation of long-time science teacher Brad Ellerbrock. Ellerbrock, who had been with the district for 12 years, will be replaced by Adam Prigge, who comes to PH after teaching middle school science in the Cory Rawson school district for three years.
In other business, the board:
• announced an open house at the newly-renovated high school on Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. Officials noted that because the district did not have the ability to share the renovations with the community, as a whole, last fall, they wanted to give the community a chance to see the renovations. Those attending should enter the main high school doors or the doors by the cafeteria. The event is scheduled to last until 6 p.m.
• approved a list of extra-circular contracts for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved a contract with NOVA for online course licenses, professional development and instructional services for the upcoming school year.
• adopted a resolution seeking a wavier from the Ohio Department of Education requirements to implement a career-technical expansion (CTE) program for students enrolled in grades seven and eight.
• approved a bus driver and substitute bus driver list.
• ok’d a senior portrait and yearbook agreement with Christine Bostelman Photography and Design for the upcoming school year.
• approved an updated NwOESC teacher sub list.
• accepted a donation of $1,480 from the Henry County Hospital for spring physicals.
