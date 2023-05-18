PAULDING — The 2023 Paulding Exempted Village Schools Academic Hall of Fame induction is set to take place Saturday with two to receive honors.
Harvey Hyman, Class of 2003, and Major James Hyman, Class of 2005, will both be inducted during the Paulding High School graduation ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the high school gym, according to a school district press release.
Harvey D. Hyman was born and raised in Paulding and attended Paulding Village Schools from kindergarten through his senior year. He graduated from Hillsdale College in 2007 with a B.A. in Political Science and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo School of Law in 2009. He went on to earn an MBA from Defiance College in 2016.
Harvey was admitted to practice law in the state of Ohio and Federal Bankruptcy Court in 2010 and joined his father’s law firm, Hyman and Hyman, Ltd., that year.
Harvey is a member and past president of the Paulding County Bar Association and a member of the Ohio State Bar Association. Harvey also serves on the Northwest Ohio Bar Association Grievance Committee and has represented the attorneys in the Third District Court of Appeals in the Ohio State Bar Association Counsel of Delegates. Harvey has also worked as the village solicitor for the villages of Haviland, Latty, Melrose, Paulding, Payne and Sherwood.
He has served as the vice president of the Paulding Chamber of Commerce and as president of United Way of Paulding County. He has also been a member of the board of Hands of Hope, a local crisis pregnancy center focused on assisting expecting and new mothers in completing their pregnancies and meeting the needs of their children, respectively.
Harvey has taught law classes as an adjunct instructor for pre-law and paralegal classes at both Defiance College and Northwest State Community College. Harvey graduated from the OSBA Leadership Academy in 2019 and is a Fellow with the Ohio State Bar Foundation, a charitable organization which works to enhance public understanding, access to and appreciation for the law as it applies to individuals’ lives.
Other volunteer work has included: serving as a board member of the Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding, Community Corrections Planning Act Board, and the local Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative panel.
While in law school, Harvey worked in U.S. Congressman Robert Latta’s Bowling Green office as a congressional intern. In 2023, he was appointed judge of Probate and Juvenile Court for Paulding County by Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine.
Harvey resides in Paulding with his wife, Caci (Craig) Hyman (also a PHS graduate) and their four children.
Harvey credits his achievements to the support of his family, particularly his wife and parents, David and Jackie Hyman, his church family, as well as the community, teachers and opportunities which were all present in Paulding High School.
He participated in advanced placement classes, learning material at the college level in history and chemistry, as well as the chance to participate in extracurricular activities like the National Honor Society, engineering team, Buckeye Boys State, National Chemistry Olympiad finalist, Science Olympiad, and varsity football and track.
“Attending Paulding High School was a great blessing for me,” said Harvey. “It gave me opportunities to participate in academic and athletic activities, learn from excellent, dedicated teachers and make lasting friendships. I will always appreciate the breadth of opportunities that I enjoyed because I attended PHS.”
Jim Hyman graduated from Paulding in 2005 as the salutatorian, and with highest honors.
After graduating, he accepted an Army Reserve Officer Training Course (ROTC) four-year scholarship at Ohio State University. While a cadet, Jim earned numerous awards and distinctions, including the Superior Cadet Decoration Award for military writing twice while being named a distinguished military graduate for finishing in the top 5% of Army ROTC cadets nationally.
He also served on the OSU Ranger Challege team and participated in the Sandhurst Competition at West Point. Jim graduated OSU in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in History (cum laude, with distinction in the Arts and Sciences) and a minor in military science. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an infantry second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Jim deployed to Afghanistan as a rifle platoon leader with the 101st Airborne Division in 2010-11. Later, he successfully attended the special forces assessment and selection course and graduated the special forces qualification course in 2014, earning his Green Beret.
He has held detachment command, company command and several staff positions, and has multiple combat and operational deployments as a special forces officer.
In 2019, Jim was afforded the opportunity to attend the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif. He earned his Master of Science degree from NPS in 2020 and published his thesis on biological warfare.
He also successfully completed the Advanced Operations Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. His military schooling includes: infantry basic officer leader course (commandant’s list); Ranger school; and Army special operations forces common core (commandant’s list).
While at Paulding High School, Jim took AP classes and was involved in NHS, Buckeye Boys State, student government, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership, Science Olympiad, quiz bowl, football, baseball, cross country and track.
Jim continues to serve as an active duty Army officer at Fort Bragg, N.C.
He and his wife, Katherine have four children. He is the son of David and Jackie Hyman, and is thankful to his parents and his church family for their continued support.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.