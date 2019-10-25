•Fulton County
Work session:
The Pettisville Local Board of Education work session planned for Monday has been moved to Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. The work session will deal with various topics and include an executive session to discuss the emergency operations plan. No formal action will be taken.
