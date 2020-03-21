ARCHBOLD — The Fulton County Junior High Quiz Tournament was held last week at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold. More than 100 students in grades 7-8 participated in the varsity and junior varsity double-elimination event.
Teams from Archbold Middle School, Evergreen Middle School, Pettisville Junior High, Pike-Delta-York Middle School, Swanton Middle School and Wauseon Middle School competed.
Pettisville was crowned the varsity team champions and remained undefeated during the rounds. Wauseon came in second in the varsity bracket. Pettisville also was undefeated for its rounds and became the junior varsity champions, with Archbold serving as runners-up in that bracket.
Winning students were awarded engraved medals, with the champion varsity team also taking home the traveling trophy for the next school year. The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant, from the NwOESC. Moderators were Sally Kovar, Kris Dobbelaere and Parrish, all from the NwOESC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.