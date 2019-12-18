PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville Local Board of Education, which met this week, has opted to place a levy on the spring ballot.

The board will have a 3.5-mill levy permanent improvements levy for a continuing period of time on the March 17 ballot. The annual yield is estimated by the Fulton County auditor to be $239,302.

If approved by voters, the levy will provide funds to properly maintain the district’s $25 million investment in buildings and facilities. The funds can only be used for permanent improvements and not for salaries or operating expenses.

Board president Dan Bruner also was recognized. This was his last meeting for a record of 24 years on the board of education.

In other business, the board:

• appoint John King to the 2020-22 term on the PSF Board of Trustees.

• approved the Activate Clinic as a provider of physicals for bus drivers.

• approved participation in Ohio School Boards Association for 2020 and the State of Ohio cooperative purchasing program

• approved the 2020-21 calendar.

• updated policies.

• set the organizational meeting for Jan. 13.

