• Fulton County
Special meeting:
The Pettisville Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7 a.m. Monday at Pettisville Local Schools. Due to attendance limits, the meeting will be live streamed. See the school’s website for information on joining the meeting. Action items on the agenda will include accepting resignation(s) and hiring employee(s) for the new school year.
