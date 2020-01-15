PETTISVILLE — During its organizational meeting on Monday, Pettisville Local Board of Education swore in re-elected member Brent King and newly-elected Scott Rupp.
Brent Hoylman was elected president and King was elected vice president.
The board then authorized superintendent Steve Switzer to seek a request for qualifications from design professionals for a proposed outdoor facility project.
The board is accepting qualifications from design professionals to serve as the architect for the district’s outdoor facility. Interested firms may request an RFQ from Switzer at sswitzer@pettisvilleschools.org. Submissions will be accepted until 4 p.m. Jan. 21.
The board appointed the superintendent, treasurer, two principals, and athletic director to serve as the evaluation committee, rank the submissions and select the design professional.
Concerning kindergarten registration, Switzer noted that it is time to pre-register and test kindergartners for the coming year. Students who will turn 5 by Aug. 1 are eligible for kindergarten. Parents who are planning to have their children register for next year’s kindergarten are asked to bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency and custody papers, if applicable, to the school office. Children do not have to be present for the pre-registration. An appointment will be scheduled for the child for the April 3 kindergarten screening when parents pre-register.
Parents will need to allow at least an hour of time for their child to go through the entire screening process. An information session for parents will be held during the individual screening sessions. The session will allow parents to see the classroom/building, discuss what a typical day of a student will be and answer any questions they may have.
Pre-registration days/times are: Jan. 21-March 27, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; and Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
In other business, the board:
• set stipends for the board meetings.
• authorized participation in all appropriate federal title programs, including ESSA, the REAP program and other federal programs.
• assigned the duties of the superintendent and treasurer.
• okayed a request for the music department to travel to New Orleans in March 2021.
• joined the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
• approved Mike Harmon for a pupil personnel contract for special assistant for track.
• received a check from General Mills for the Box Tops for Education Program in the amount of $273.80
• heard updates on the third-grader reading assessment and mid-year testing.
