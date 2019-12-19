WAUSEON — Just one contested primary race emerged in Fulton County following Wednesday’s filing deadline.
Commissioner Jon Rupp, a Republican, filed to keep his seat on the board, and is being challenged by Republican Dale Morgan of Wauseon. Rupp began his first four-year term in 2017.
The two are vying for a term that will begin Jan. 3, 2021.
Republican Commis-sioner Bill Rufenacht, who has served on the board since 2013, did not file for re-election, and Republican Joe Short of Archbold filed for the seat. That term begins Jan. 2, 2021.
Commissioner Jeffrey Rupp’s term does not expire until Dec. 31, 2022.
A slate of Republican incumbents also filed for re-election to their various posts, and are not opposed, including Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver, Sheriff Roy Miller, Recorder Wendy Hardy, Treasurer Char Lee, Engineer Frank Onweller, Coroner Rick Yoder and Common Pleas Judge Michael Bumb.
Meanwhile, five tax issues met the filing deadline, including two property tax levy renewal requests in Clinton Township, both for fire apparatus and expenses. One is a 0.8-mill levy, the other is a 0.3-mill levy, and both are for a five-year term commencing in 2020 and first due in 2021.
The Pettisville Local school district is asking voters to approve an additional 3.5-mill property tax levy for a continuing period of time for permanent improvements. That too would commence in 2020 and become due in 2021.
Superintendent Steve Switzer noted at a school board meeting last month that the levy would have two substantial benefits: it would allow for the completion of phase II of the district’s building project, and create an ongoing funding source to maintain the $25 million investment made in buildings and facilities.
The village of Swanton also is asking for additional funding in the form of a new 1.2-mill, five-year levy for parks and recreation maintenance and operation, and Pike Township is asking voters to replace its current 0.5-mill levy for fire and EMS with a 1-mill levy instead.
The filings have not yet been certified by the board of elections.
