• Fulton County
Special meeting:
Pettisville Local Board of Education held a special meeting Monday morning, accepting the retirement resignation of Luann Bacon, home economics and then family consumer sciences teacher for the past 38 years. Hired to fill the position was Jan Litogot, a former substitute teacher. Litogot was given a one-year limited teaching contract.
