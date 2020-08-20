PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Board of Education met Monday to take action on personnel issues prior to the start of the school year.
Approved were Kirsten Weirauch, night janitor; Allison Bentley, long-term elementary substitute instructor; Jan Litogot, FCCLA advisor and eighth-grade advisor; and Sarah Foor, volunteer cross country coach.
Jodi Walker was given a one-year unpaid leave of absence for the 2020-21 school year; and Kenneth Boyer was paid per diem rate for days worked in July.
In other business, the board:
• approved teacher mentor/mentees for the school year.
• okayed support staff substitutes for the 2020-21 school year.
• authorized membership in Ohio Schools Council for 2020-21.
• named delegates for the OSBA Capital Conference in November.
• updated policies.
• set the next meeting for at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the conference room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.