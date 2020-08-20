PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Board of Education met Monday to take action on personnel issues prior to the start of the school year.

Approved were Kirsten Weirauch, night janitor; Allison Bentley, long-term elementary substitute instructor; Jan Litogot, FCCLA advisor and eighth-grade advisor; and Sarah Foor, volunteer cross country coach.

Jodi Walker was given a one-year unpaid leave of absence for the 2020-21 school year; and Kenneth Boyer was paid per diem rate for days worked in July.

In other business, the board:

• approved teacher mentor/mentees for the school year.

• okayed support staff substitutes for the 2020-21 school year.

• authorized membership in Ohio Schools Council for 2020-21.

• named delegates for the OSBA Capital Conference in November.

• updated policies.

• set the next meeting for at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the conference room.

