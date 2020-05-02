PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Board of Education held a special meeting on Thursday via teleconference.
Board members discussed this week’s levy results. The 3.5-mill permanent improvement levy that was on the March 17 ballot was soundly defeated by an unofficial total of 417 to 166.
“On behalf of the board of education, we would like to thank everyone who supported the 3.5-mill permanent improvements levy on the primary ballot,” said superintendent Dr. Steve Switzer. “The levy committee worked hard presenting the need to the community and did so in a positive and upbeat manner.
“We genuinely appreciate the support of those who voted ‘yes’ for their school even in these difficult and unpredictable times,” added Switzer. “We realize that the economic and other conditions that were present when the levy was planned and proposed have changed considerably. The project need is real, as is the need for additional funds to maintain our outstanding facilities.”
As for the future, the board will now consider how to proceed, especially in light of current unknowns, Switzer noted.
It also was recommended that the board approve an update to policy regarding the HB197 Contingency Plan for the 2019-20 school year.
The policy includes updates to current policy and enables the district to utilize remote learning in the event that schools are closed due to disease or epidemic and reflects the provisions of HB 197, the legislation passed to allow schools to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
