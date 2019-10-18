PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Board of Education met this week, learning of a new grant for security updates and state report card results. A proposed permanent improvement levy also was discussed.
The district received notification of approval of its grant submission to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation on Sept. 16. The grant will provide $40,000 toward a security camera system upgrade. The district will combine allocations from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission ($100,000 of co-funded dollars) with this grant, as well as local funds to complete the project. The project will include completely replacing the security camera system in the school and adding additional access controls for enhanced building security.
State report card results were discussed, with the district earning an overall C grade. Other grades included: A, graduation rates; B, achievement and gap closing; and D, progress and prepared for success.
Board members scheduled a work session for 7 p.m. Oct. 28 to review a permanent improvement levy request after a resolution was approved to proceed and be certified to the county auditor. The millage has yet to be determined for a March 17, 2020, election.
The board also authorized, for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, creation of a pilot program in which students and families who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program will be issued family passes to all athletic and drama club events at no cost. The board directed the superintendent to create operational guidelines. This program will be evaluated after the end of the school year to determine if it should continue.
In other business, the board:
• established 7 p.m. Nov. 16 as the date for the calendar public hearing.
• approved volunteers.
• approved Dana Saveur as the varsity cheerleading coach position for the 2019-20 school year.
• appointed junior class advisors.
• noted Christina Mitchem-Walters with Mercy Health Internal Medicine is authorized to administer bus physicals for Pettisville bus drivers.
• changed the November meeting to Nov. 18.
• learned the five-year forecast will be presented in November.
