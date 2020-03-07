Levy discussion:
Pettisville Local Board of Education will have a public meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Tedrow Mennonite Church to discuss the continuing 3.5-mill levy permanent improvements levy on the March 17 ballot. The public is invited to attend. The regular board meeting will follow at 8 p.m.
