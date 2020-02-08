PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Adult Agriculture Education night series meeting 3 will be held Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Pettisville High School ag room.
Hot off the grill or wood fired are buzz words in the world of outdoor cooking and the options are growing. Matt Arnos, Stryker Ag teacher, will share two styles of smokers and the attendees will make a wood-fired pizza. The class includes discussion about other ways people are enjoying different flavors for traditional foods, and tasting a recipe or two.
Enter the Pettisville school through door 12 on the southwest corner. Questions can be directed to John Poulson at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org or at Pettisville school at 419-446-2705.
All Pettisville Agricultural Education Adult meetings are open to the public regardless of school district.
Meeting cancellations are made on 96.1-WMTR, 103.1-WNDH and by email notice. If anyone wants on the adult farmer email list, let Poulson know at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org.
