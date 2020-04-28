• Fulton County
Meeting changed:
The special Pettisville Local Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, April 27, was changed to Thursday, April 30, at p.m.
The agenda will include adoption of policy items relating to the school closure, acceptance of a resignation, and an executive session concerning personnel.
Information to access the meeting will be posted on the school website and may be viewed on You Tube.
