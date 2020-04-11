Pettisville meeting:
The Pettisville Local Board of Education’s meeting will be viewable at the following link on the school’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIaOG-cDGyNTKEBhYfiI5CA
The link also will be on the school’s webpage at www.pettisvilleschools.org. When the board meeting goes “live” on Monday, the video will show up on the YouTube channel with “live” next to it.
The first use of this technology will be at the regular meeting of the Pettisville Local Board of Education at 7 p.m. Monday and all following meetings until the end of the seclusion orders or Dec. 1, whichever comes first.
