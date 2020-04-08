• Fulton County
Pettisville meeting:
Pettisville Local Board of Education will conduct its regular Monday meeting remotely under the provisions of recently-enacted HB 197. The April meeting will be at 7 p.m. via teleconference with a venue to be determined.
