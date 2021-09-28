• Fulton County
Pumpkin Fest:
The Pettisville FFA Alumni will sponsor a Pumpkin Festival at Pettisville School on Friday with a pancake and sausage supper with harvest soup and pumpkin ice cream from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Following the meal, there will be a silent auction, a live auction and kids games.
