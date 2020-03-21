• Fulton County
Pettisville education:
Pettisville Local Schools will use the first several days after spring break (starting March 23) to plan and prepare for online and directed educational activities. On March 25 or 26, teachers will begin learning activities with Pettisville students with the exact date to be determined. Families will be notified via Honeywell InstantAlerts, emails and the district website. All planned InstantAlerts from will be sent from 6:30-7 p.m.
