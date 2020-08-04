• Fulton County
Pettisville board:
The regular August meeting of the Pettisville Local Board of Education has been changed from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17. The meeting will start at 8 p.m. and will be held remotely on YouTube for visitors. It will be the last meeting of the year on the summer time schedule. The change is necessary to allow the board to approve bus routing which is not available until shortly before school starts.
