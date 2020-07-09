• Fulton County
Board to meet:
The Pettisville Local Board of Education will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. today at the school. The purpose of the meeting will be to hold a work session largely in executive session for the purpose of appointment, employment and compensation of an employee.
