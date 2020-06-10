Board to meet:

The Pettisville Local Board of Education will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The purpose of the meeting will be to hold a work session to discuss the search for a new superintendent. The board will move into executive session at the start of the meeting for the purpose of appointment, employment and compensation of an employee(s). No other action is anticipated.

The opening of the meeting and action to enter executive session will be live streamed on YouTube for visitors. The link to the meeting can be found at Pettisvilleschools.org.

