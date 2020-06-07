Pettisville Local Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. Monday and the board will gather in person in an appropriately social-distanced setting. Due to the 10-person limit that is still in effect for gatherings such as this, the meeting will be live-streamed for members of the public who wish to view the event.

Information to view the live-stream will be posted on the Pettisville Local Schools website at www.pettisvilleschools.org. The July and August also will be held at 8 p.m.

Load comments