Pettisville meeting:
Pettisville Local Board of Education held a special organizational meeting on Thursday. Leadership certificates were presented to board members for their service and in recognition of School Board Recognition Month.
Brent Hoylman was elected president and Brent King was elected vice president.
In addition, 13 items were passed as a resolution that enables the superintendent and treasurer to do the routine operations of the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.