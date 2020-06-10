PETTISVILLE — A long-time superintendent submitted his resignation to the Pettisville Local Board of Education on Monday. Board members also approved a contract with the teachers' association.
Dr. Stephen Switzer, who has served the Pettisville district since in 1982, will be retiring at the end of the summer.
"I would like to thank the Pettisville School family for allowing me the honor to serve, for the past 38 years, as your superintendent," said Switzer. "It has long been my view that Pettisville is the best place in Ohio to be a school superintendent.
"In 1982, I was given the privilege to serve the Pettisville School District," he stated. "I have considered that as a 'sacred trust' in that I was allowed to be a part of this very special and unique school. It has been my continual effort to maintain and build upon that which was special and good about this community and family of learners.
"It is now time to move on to other things, such as spending time with my family, seeing our grandchildren in Chicago more often, and traveling," he added. "I also hope to remain involved in educational activities in some manner."
Throughout his tenure, Switzer had a hand in the new pre-k through grade 12 school, which opened in the fall of 2011, as well as assisting in securing funding for the 750 kW American made turbine on site and forming the Pettisville School Foundation.
In addition, the board reached an agreement with the Pettisville Teacher Association for next year. The board traditionally does two-year agreements but due to the unknowns facing the district both financially and educationally, both the PTA and board opted to enter into a one-year agreement for now.
The agreement is essentially a roll-over of the current one, with no change in the base salary for 2020-21. The major change in the agreement was to reduce the teacher contract by two days, one professional development day and one instructional day. Both days were beyond the state minimums when added (over 20 years ago) and were also beyond those of other districts in the area. There were a few years when the additional day(s) kept the district from needing to make up “snow” days, but the change from days to hours has made the five additional days less of a factor.
In personnel matters, the board hired Erinn Thompson, one-year limited contract, upper elementary; and okayed two-year “roll-over” contracts offered to Jason Waldvogel, varsity girls basketball; Paul Bishop, varsity baseball; and John Horning, varsity volleyball.
In other business, the board:
• approved Brian Leppelmeier as custodian of the athletic petty cash account, Debra Graber as custodian of the office petty cash account; and Nathan Fox as custodian of the summer rec petty cash account.
• continued a contract for NWOET educational TV for the coming year, as well as membership in the Northwest Ohio Research Council.
• approved SORSA as the insurance carrier for 2020-21 is $36,661, an increase of $1,408 from fiscal year 2020.
• authorized a transfer of $92,000, effective July 1, from the general fund to the turbine fund.
• approved the transfer of Shawn Liechty to assistant custodian.
• approved 2020-21 school year calendar modifications.
• approved supplemental and pupil personnel contracts.
• okayed policy updates.
• okayed a contract with the Fulton County Health Department for the provision of nursing services one day per week for the 2020-21 school year. The department provides the services at 85% of its cost. The cost for the coming year is $6,195.
• received a check in the amount of $9,794 to cover costs of outstanding student book bills.
• learned that a video of the May 24 ceremony is on the school website at www.pettisvilleschools.org.
