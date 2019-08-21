HICKSVILLE — Petting zoos have become a staple at many county fairs, and Defiance County’s is no exception, but this year there are some new faces in the crowd.
The All American Petting Zoo, headquartered in Ridgeland, S.C., has made its Defiance County Fair debut this year, and with it comes the petting zoo fare of horses, cows, sheep, goats, a kangaroo, coati mundi, camels and an African crested porcupine.
Actually, some of the animals at the petting zoo may not be so ordinary — and that’s just the way Charlie Beam likes it.
Beam is a third-generation petting zoo operator who crossed paths with the Defiance County Fair during a fair convention earlier in Ohio. “We travel about four months a year to different states,” said Beam, “mostly on the East Coast.”
In addition to the tried and true petting zoo favorites such as ponies and miniature horses, sheep, donkeys, cows and goats, Beam’s zoo also features animals from all over the world, including llamas, Watusi cattle, a crested cockatoo, a Patagonian cavy, camels, water buffalo and the aforementioned coati mundi (a type of raccoon) and porcupine.
While attendants are welcome to pet and feed most of these animals that were on hand, there are a few which are on display and should not be touched.
While the All American Petting Zoo may not have a monopoly on unusual animals, it stands to reason that many of them may never have been seen by northwest Ohio residents. “I don’t know anyone else that has coati mundi in a traveling zoo,” he said.
Those who visit the zoo are encouraged to interact with the inhabitants. “You can pet them, and you can feed them right out of your hand... except the porcupines,” he said with a laugh.
The zoo is also a learning experience, as each animal pen has an attached sign proclaiming information about animals both common and exotic.
Another staple at the zoo are pigs, but you likely won’t find them at the zoo. Rather, they can be seen elsewhere as part of a companion feature, The Great American Pig Race, which does three shows a day.
There is also the Parakeet Encounter, where attendees can step inside an area where the birds are enclosed and feed them bird seed attached to a clothespin on a stick. “There are blues, blacks, yellows... all kinds of (parakeets),” he noted.
Pony rides also are available for a small fee.
“This is a free attraction,” Beam said, “and it’s brought to you by the Defiance County Fair and its sponsors.”
Beam and his staff report very positive feelings about the fair and hope that their mutual association won’t end when this year’s fair does. “People seem to love the zoo and the pig races, too,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.