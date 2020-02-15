PAYNE — In a joint statement by the village of Payne and the Paulding County EMA, the odor coming from the sewer, in isolated areas of the downtown has been tracked and traced back to the Payne Mara Mart Gas Station, on the corner of Main and Bailey streets.
The odor was first detected on Feb. 10. Village officials, along with the fire department and the water/sewer started to track and trace its origin. On Feb. 11, the fire chief contacted Edward Bohn, Paulding County Emergency Management Agency director to get involved. With the instrumentation of the fire department and EMA, the odor was determined to not be flammable or a health hazard, even though people were complaining of headaches. Two local businesses temporarily closed, Good Time Saloon and Puckerbrush Pizzeria, due to the smell and the employees having headaches.
On Wednesday, the village firefighters and the water/sewer department personnel began opening up the manhole covers on Main and Merrin streets, where the odor was being reported. Bohn was called back to the village, using the county’s gas meter to get air samples from the sewer. Once again, no flammable hydrogen sulfide or oxygen deficient readings were being detected, however a sheen was noticed on the water. After tracking it back to the storm sewer on the northeast corner of Main Street, it was petroleum product that appeared to be coming from the Mara Mart gas station. Ohio EPA was then notified.
On Thursday, village officials met with Ohio EPA, the fire marshal’s BUSTER representative and management from C&Y Oil company, the owners of Mara Mart. The results from the testing and monitoring from the previous days and on Thursday confirmed it was gasoline that had been getting into the sewer. C&Y Oil management immediately took action to rectify the problem and hired an environmental clean-up company to address the situation. A crew was on site to deal with the leaking product and evacuate the odor from the sewer.
At no time, was there any concern for the drinking water being contaminated, nor the safety and well-being of the public being exposed to the odors. The quantity of the product that leaked into the sewer was not determined, but the problem is being dealt with under the guidance of the Ohio EPA and BUSTER.
Mayor Steve Wobler stated “I am pleased with the efforts of the village’s fire department, water/sewer department and Mara Mart to find the problem and work toward correcting the issue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.