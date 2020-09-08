A Defiance boy was seriously injured Thursday evening when he was attacked by a dog.
According to Randy Vogel, Defiance County dog warden, at approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 3, a boy was outdoors playing and attacked by a neighboring pit bull owned by Kay Oehler, 1058 Holgate Ave. The dog had been tied up outside the owner's residence.
The boy was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and later transferred to the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, for treatment. Vogel reported that the injuries involved the boy's face.
Oehler was cited for failure to control a dog. The pit bull was surrendered to the dog warden for euthanasia.
The Defiance Police Department responded to the scene.
