• Defiance County
Pet food:
Fort Defiance Humane Society has been working with local merchants and individuals to collect dog and cat food so it can assist those in the community who may be in need during this difficult time.
The society has bags of dry dog and cat food available for free for those who need food for their animals. It is stacked in the blue van in the parking lot at the shelter — dog food in the back, cat food on the sides. It will be available between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily this week or until it is gone.
In the spirit of no contact, it will be “self-serve.” Just drive up and take what you need.
