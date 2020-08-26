Defiance County Board of Development Disabilities met Tuesday evening, handling personnel matters.

The board approved the following bus drivers: Rick Davis, Michael Mohr, Cheryl Weidenhamer, Dave Vogelsong and Bernie Herr.

Recognized were August anniversaries for the following staff members: Dorrene Beltz, Lori Bruce, Rick Davis, Mary Fitzenrider-Cox, Sydnie Fitzwater, Robyn Helmke, Megan Jacques, Hannah Jeffers, Tina Lantow, Mindy Liffick, Michael Mohr, Sara Snyder, Michelle Steingass, Valerie Wagner, Holly Wendling, Amanda Westrick, Marsha Wonderly, Stephanie Zachrich, Craig Clayton and Tara Shumaker.

In other business, the board:

• approved bus stops.

• approved the tax rate resolution for 2021.

• went into executive session to discuss compensation for public employees. No action was taken

