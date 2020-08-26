Defiance County Board of Development Disabilities met Tuesday evening, handling personnel matters.
The board approved the following bus drivers: Rick Davis, Michael Mohr, Cheryl Weidenhamer, Dave Vogelsong and Bernie Herr.
Recognized were August anniversaries for the following staff members: Dorrene Beltz, Lori Bruce, Rick Davis, Mary Fitzenrider-Cox, Sydnie Fitzwater, Robyn Helmke, Megan Jacques, Hannah Jeffers, Tina Lantow, Mindy Liffick, Michael Mohr, Sara Snyder, Michelle Steingass, Valerie Wagner, Holly Wendling, Amanda Westrick, Marsha Wonderly, Stephanie Zachrich, Craig Clayton and Tara Shumaker.
In other business, the board:
• approved bus stops.
• approved the tax rate resolution for 2021.
• went into executive session to discuss compensation for public employees. No action was taken
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.