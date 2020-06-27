ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board met June 23, handling numerous personnel issues.
The board commended Kris Dobbelaere, director of curriculum, instruction and professional development for her excellent work and wished her well as she concludes her time at the ESC in July.
Dobbelaere introduced Josh Clark as her replacement. Dobbelaere also shared that she, Jill Gilliland and Josh Clark worked collaboratively with ESC’s from around the state to develop a dashboard for district use entitled “Reframing Education” to provide resources and support to districts as they work their way through pandemic decisions. She shared planning for the 2020-21 school year and that the curriculum team is planning professional development that is relevant and flexible to meet district needs. An update also was provided regarding OTES 2.0 training which is being facilitated by consultants Clark, Kallie Gensler and Katie Jimenez.
Director of special education Jill Gilliland reported that 269 children attended early childhood screenings between June 1-12. Social distancing and safety precautions were in place. School psychologists are investigating options for moving forward with evaluations during this time of restrictions.
The NWOESC participated in piloting OTES 2.0 this past year, including use of the Ohio Evaluation System (OES) to report teacher ratings.
Chad Rex reported that the local technology leaders are meeting biweekly via Zoom to stay connected during the summer.
In personnel matters, the board approved a FMLA leave for Kaela Prigge, intervention specialist, beginning approximately Sept. 1 for six weeks; and accepted the resignations of Kathy Mallet, school psychologist support; Ashley Owen, office specialist; Oscar Ramirez, migrant recruiter; Amber Shook and Megan Weaver, intervention specialists; and Christine Weber, paraprofessional. Approved were numerous contracts for site coordinators, 21st Century teachers, program assistants, drivers, and other staff.
In other business, the board:
• approved agreements with Businessmap, Hicksville Exempted Village Schools, Julian & Grube and NwOCA.
• approved a resolution to maintain employment and compensation of employees, contracted service providers and consultants for the remainder of fiscal year 2020 to support continued operations.
• approved membership in the Ohio Educational Service Center Association
• okayed a purchase of transmitter, receiver, hearing aids, and other amplification equipment from Phonak U.S., which is above the purchasing agent limit, with general funds.
• okayed membership in The Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy of School Funding for 2020-21.
• accepted the quote from Ohio School Plan for property, liability, and automotive insurance coverage.
• approved the FY 2021 appropriation measure for general funds as listed with carryover of current year encumbrances to arrive at the expendable budget amounts, and all other funds, with encumbrances also to be carried forward with their ending cash balances and appropriations into the new fiscal year.
• approved a transfer from the general fund to the building maintenance fund for fiscal year 2021.
