ARCHBOLD – Personnel actions dominated the Archbold Area Schools Board of Education's March meeting Monday.
The board accepted the retirement resignation of David Walker, eﬀective May 31, and the resignation of Jennifer Johnson, eﬀective March 9. Dr. Jayson Selgo, district superintendent, expressed his thanks to each of them for their years of service to district.
The board rescinded one-year supplemental contracts for Brian Ball as assistant track coach for the 2021-22 school year, and for Joe Williams as boys soccer junior varsity coach for 2022-23 school year.
One-year supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year were approved for Austin Schaﬀner, assistant track coach, and Garrett Grime, ninth grade baseball coach. A one-year supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year was approved for Joe Williams as an assistant boys soccer coach.
Board members approved a contract for Deb Zimmerman as 2022 summer school tutor for up to 30-60 hours, based on student progress and performance.
One-year supplemental contracts were approved for local professional development committees members for the 2021-22 school year. They are Dorothy Lambert (chair), Jason Bacik, Bryan Miller, Shawn Grime and Royal Short.
The board approved salary schedule placement for certified employees who have taken additional education courses. The employees are Danielle Vandock and Megan Martz, both MA+15; Alissa Stockburger, MA+30; and Miranda Bzovi, MA.
The paraprofessional substitute list and substitute teacher list provided by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2021-22 school year were approved as presented. Also approved was the 2022-23 agreement with NWOESC for instructional services.
Board members also acted on recently drafted NEOLA updates for new, revised, replaced and deleted policies. The superintendent explained that "those policies include several items including minimum wage, holidays, blended learning, district credit cards and food services to name a few. These are a result of legislative bills and court rulings."
Selgo also spoke briefly on the preliminaries of the potential middle school building project.
"Since we would not qualify for the traditional OFCC (Ohio Facilities Construction Commission) funds for a while, we have not been assigned a planner since our previous contact, Eugene Chipiga, has retired," he noted. "I do, however, have contact information for someone in the oﬃce who can assist us in getting the updated information."
In other action, the board:
• approved the Feb. 14 meeting minutes and February financial reports.
• approved the donation of $450 for the football program from an anonymous donor.
• approved participation in the OHI charter workers' compensation group rating program for 2023 policy year.
• authorized the distribution of proceeds from the high school concessions account to 20 student activity accounts and organizations.
• approved appropriation modiﬁcations as submitted.
• approved an overnight trip for the high school band and choir set for Nov. 18-20 to Chicago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.