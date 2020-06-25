Personnel issues and contacts topped the agenda during the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities board meeting on Tuesday.
Hope Myers, a Bowling Green State University summer intern student, was okayed for the SSA department. Jenny Vincent was hired as an adapted physical education instructor/Special Olympics coordinator, effective Aug. 18 for the 2020-21 school year.
Okayed were contracts with Person Centered Services Inc. to provide non-waiver services effective July 1-Dec. 31, 2020; We Are Limitless to provide non-waiver services effective July 1-Dec. 31, 2020; Defiance City Schools and Ayersville Schools for additional instructor assistants; and Defiance County Family and Children First Council and Defiance County commissioners for an Early Intervention Services Coordination Grant in the amount of $86,679.00 effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
In other business, the board:
• approved lunch/milk prices for the 2020-21 school year, preschool to intermediate $2.75; vocational and transition $3.25; milk, 50 cents; adult meal, $3.50.
• approved the emergency operations plan for 2020-21 school year.
• okayed a contract for the parking lot with Jennite Paving and Sealing, Toledo, for $3,515.80.
• okayed new carpet for SSA and EI departments with Carpet Wholesalers, Defiance, for $5,998.37.
• approved the Defiance CBDD/Good Samaritan School parent handbook.
• entered into executive session to discuss collective bargaining negotiations, with no action taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.