Personnel issues and contacts topped the agenda during the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities board meeting on Tuesday.

Hope Myers, a Bowling Green State University summer intern student, was okayed for the SSA department. Jenny Vincent was hired as an adapted physical education instructor/Special Olympics coordinator, effective Aug. 18 for the 2020-21 school year.

Okayed were contracts with Person Centered Services Inc. to provide non-waiver services effective July 1-Dec. 31, 2020; We Are Limitless to provide non-waiver services effective July 1-Dec. 31, 2020; Defiance City Schools and Ayersville Schools for additional instructor assistants; and Defiance County Family and Children First Council and Defiance County commissioners for an Early Intervention Services Coordination Grant in the amount of $86,679.00 effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.

In other business, the board:

• approved lunch/milk prices for the 2020-21 school year, preschool to intermediate $2.75; vocational and transition $3.25; milk, 50 cents; adult meal, $3.50.

• approved the emergency operations plan for 2020-21 school year.

• okayed a contract for the parking lot with Jennite Paving and Sealing, Toledo, for $3,515.80.

• okayed new carpet for SSA and EI departments with Carpet Wholesalers, Defiance, for $5,998.37.

• approved the Defiance CBDD/Good Samaritan School parent handbook.

• entered into executive session to discuss collective bargaining negotiations, with no action taken.

